Former WWE & AAA Guest Star Cain Velasquez Receives Early Prison Release

Former UFC star Cain Velasquez, who also made previous appearances in WWE and AAA, has been released from prison, according to ESPN.

Velasquez spent 11 months behind bars after pleading no contest to various charges, including attempted murder. In February 2022, the retired fighter chased after a vehicle and shot a man inside, though it wasn't his intended target. Velasquez was attempting to shoot a man named Harry Goularte Jr., who had previously been arrested for sexually abusing Velasquez's four-year-old son in a daycare facility. Instead of hitting Goularte, Velasquez struck the man's father, who was also in the vehicle.

According to the report, Velasquez is now out on parole after having been initially sentenced to five years in prison. He was credited for having served 1,283 days, which seemingly includes his house arrest after initially posting bail in 2022. As for Goularte, his criminal trial has yet to proceed, and Velasquez is said to be pursuing a civil case against him as well.

Following his successful UFC career, which included a prominent victory over Brock Lesnar, Velasquez made a short-lived move to professional wrestling. The son of a Mexican immigrant, Velasquez made his in-ring debut for AAA in 2019 before joining WWE later that year. He wrestled one dark match and one televised match in the promotion, which was a singles bout against Brock Lesnar at WWE Crown Jewel 2019. It seemed as though he had a future in WWE, but the company released him around the time of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Velasquez later returned to AAA, including after the 2022 shooting incident. The promotion held a show in Arizona, and Velasquez was evidently given permission by the court to take part in the event.