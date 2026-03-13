WWE NXT Viewership & Ratings Report: 3/10/2026

Over the past two weeks, "WWE NXT's" ratings have declined after posting numbers above the 600,000 viewer mark for 11 weeks straight. Although it was expected the program would bounce back on Tuesday following Vengeance Day this past weekend, total viewership surprisingly hit a new low instead.

According to Wrestlenomics and Programming Insider, "NXT" averaged 541,000 viewers and posted a 0.08 in the key 18-49 demographic, which is the show's lowest totals of the year. When comparing both categories to the previous week, total viewership was down by 10%, while the 18-49 demo decreased by 11%. Despite the poor rating, "NXT" also went head-to-head with the NBA matchup between the Boston Celtics and San Antonio Spurs on NBC, which brought in 2.5 million viewers. Additionally, the developmental brand faced stiff competition from the NHL, which broadcasted 13 games on the night.

Along with posting its worst figures of the year, "NXT" has also struggled to grow its audience over the last 12 months, with total viewership dropping by 17% since March 2025. Perhaps more concerning is "NXT's" lack of improvement in the 18-49 demo, with the category plummeting by 47% since this time last year. With Stand & Deliver under a month away, "NXT" could see an increase in viewership as fans look forward to the brand's biggest PLE of the year, but it remains to be seen if this past Tuesday was an outlier, or if the decline in ratings will continue.