Eric Bischoff Comments On Road Dogg Leaving WWE, Speculates On AEW Or TNA Interest
WWE Hall of Famer and former tag champ Road Dogg parted ways with WWE earlier this month after a twelve-year stint with the promotion as a writer and producer. Eric Bischoff has since commented on Brian "Road Dogg" James' WWE departure on "83 Weeks." While he's often a critic of AEW, the former WCW President believes that James could aid the promotion in fixing many of his own personal problems with it.
"I think if he's got desire to remain in creative, personally, I would love to see him sit down with Tony Khan, because he's exactly what Tony Khan needs," Bischoff noted. However, he doubted that the two would be able to mesh well together.
"If I'm AEW, and I'm maybe hanging on by a thread, ... the first guy I would go to is someone like Road Dogg because he can help," Bischoff added. "He can help specifically with the weaknesses and the flaws in the AEW approach; that would be number one."
If AEW isn't an option, Bischoff noted that James could head to TNA, especially since the promotion needs to prove to AMC that they're worth renewing their current television deal. "That's probably the most obvious, most likely place they would land, because of their need and his skillset," Bischoff said. "If not, hopefully Tony will wake up and smell the coffee and take a different approach to his business because Road Dogg could really help him a lot. Road Dogg would make Tony look good!"
'He's exactly what Tony Khan needs'
Earlier in the conversation, Bischoff emphasized the importance of chemistry in a writer's room, stating that it has a great influence on the success of a wrestling show. Bischoff speculated that his style may have served as an obstacle for him in modern WWE.
"He's a good guy, but he's old school," Bischoff said. "What WWE has become is so polar opposite of what Road Dogg's primary experience in the business has been."
Bischoff further noted that under Vince McMahon, the culture worked in ways that it doesn't today, and James was surrounded by people with the same kind of mentality, which may no longer be the case. "From the outside looking in, [WWE] has become so corporate, that a guy like Road Dogg, who's not a corporate guy, (...) he's a square peg that's being forced into this round corporate hole," Bischoff said. "In that corporate, sanitized, ultra-corporate environment, a guy like Road Dogg is going to struggle."
If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "83 Weeks" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.