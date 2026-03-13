Eric Bischoff Comments On Road Dogg Leaving WWE, Speculates On AEW Or TNA Interest

WWE Hall of Famer and former tag champ Road Dogg parted ways with WWE earlier this month after a twelve-year stint with the promotion as a writer and producer. Eric Bischoff has since commented on Brian "Road Dogg" James' WWE departure on "83 Weeks." While he's often a critic of AEW, the former WCW President believes that James could aid the promotion in fixing many of his own personal problems with it.

"I think if he's got desire to remain in creative, personally, I would love to see him sit down with Tony Khan, because he's exactly what Tony Khan needs," Bischoff noted. However, he doubted that the two would be able to mesh well together.

"If I'm AEW, and I'm maybe hanging on by a thread, ... the first guy I would go to is someone like Road Dogg because he can help," Bischoff added. "He can help specifically with the weaknesses and the flaws in the AEW approach; that would be number one."

If AEW isn't an option, Bischoff noted that James could head to TNA, especially since the promotion needs to prove to AMC that they're worth renewing their current television deal. "That's probably the most obvious, most likely place they would land, because of their need and his skillset," Bischoff said. "If not, hopefully Tony will wake up and smell the coffee and take a different approach to his business because Road Dogg could really help him a lot. Road Dogg would make Tony look good!"