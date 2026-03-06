Additional Details On WWE Departure Of Brian 'Road Dogg' James

A year removed from his promotion to co-lead writer for the "WWE SmackDown" brand, WWE Hall of Famer "Road Dogg" Brian James exited WWE on Thursday, with reports citing the move as one of his own doing.

In a new update, PWInsider reports that James quit his job with WWE in person this week after openly expressing his unhappiness with it. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter further notes that James' decision to leave WWE came after his annual performance review.

A source close to the situation indicated to WON that James' frustrations had been "brewing" as James himself had recently hinted at a departure. James was reportedly set to appear at a convention later this month with WWE's approval. At some point, WWE then withdrew their permission, causing James to cancel the convention date. While canceling the appearance, however, James suggested that future ones "wouldn't be an issue starting in a little while."

WWE named James as the co-lead writer of WWE's blue brand in February 2025. Since then, he had worked with John Swikata to help steer the "SmackDown" creative, with WWE Vice President of Creative Writing Ryan Ward overseeing them. In August 2022, WWE notably brought James back into the backstage fold as the Senior Vice President of Live Events.

Tonight's edition of "SmackDown" will take WWE to Portland, Oregon, where Cody Rhodes is set to challenge Drew McIntyre for the Undisputed WWE Championship. Elsewhere, 2026 Women's Elimination Chamber winner Rhea Ripley will confront her WrestleMania 42 opponent, Women's Champion Jade Cargill.