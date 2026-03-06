WWE SmackDown Lead Writer Road Dogg Reportedly Departs Company Amid Creative Shakeup

Road Dogg has reportedly resigned from his role as co-lead writer of "WWE SmackDown."

The veteran star, who has been a part of the creative team for a long time, is rumored to have quit his role, as per "PWInsider." The report claims that it was the WWE Hall of Famer's call to remove himself from the role. The news was also corroborated by Bodyslam's Cory Hays. The D-Generation X star had taken on the role at the start of 2025 alongside John Swikata. Road Dogg was running the creative for live events in WWE, and it's unclear if he still holds that position. Road Dogg, aka Brian James, was previously the lead writer of "SmackDown" before he stepped down from that role after WrestleMania 35.

There seem to be a few changes in WWE's creative side this last week, aside from James's exit. Alexandra Williams, formerly a senior writer in WWE, has been promoted to the role of lead writer for "WWE Raw." Williams, who had joined the company in 2020, was co-heading the red brand's creative with Jonathan Baeckstrom. A recent backstage report revealed that Ryan Ward, WWE's Vice President of Creative Writing, led both brands, with the likes of James, Switaka, Williams, and Baeckstrom working under him, while Paul "Triple H" Levesque is the head of creative.