Road Dogg Details Current Role Inside WWE, Complete With Dad Joke

Last Saturday, it was revealed that WWE Hall Of Famer "Road Dogg" Brian James would serve as the new co-lead writer on "WWE SmackDown." James held the role from 2016 to 2019, but stepped down after WrestleMania 35 and was eventually released by the company three years later. The six-time WWE Tag Team Champion returned to WWE following Vince McMahon's departure from the company in 2022, and was rehired in an executive position. James has now opened up about his updated role as well as the current landscape of WWE following his promotion.

Speaking on "Insight," James outlined his responsibilities within WWE, and went into detail about the company's finical growth under Paul "Triple H" Levesque as Head of Creative.

"So really, I'm still in charge of creative of live events. But now we have scaled live events back. Domestically, especially this coming year, we're going to find out where our sweet spot is, but a lot of overseas live events coming up this year, there's huge money there. The business side of things right now is so far beyond what they have ever been before, even Attitude, all that stuff is just putting shame what the business is doing now with Hunter at the Helmsley [laughs]. I know, I'm sorry. I'm a granddad."

James will join "SmackDown" lead writer John Swikata, who was promoted to the role this past June following Ryan Callahan's exit from the company. "Road Dogg's" first run on the blue brand isn't remembered fondly, with fans airing their frustrations with his work during the late 2010s after his recent promotion. Hopefully now that James will be working with Triple H instead of McMahon, he will feel more comfortable creating storylines on a weekly basis.

