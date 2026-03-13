Former WWE Women's Champion Candice Michelle Officially Signs With TNA Wrestling

Former WWE Women's Champion Candice Michelle has officially signed with TNA Wrestling after making a few appearances both on and off screen for the company over recent months. TNA posted a video of Michelle signing her contract, alongside TNA President Carlos Silver and Tommy Dreamer, on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday.

In the video, Silva said it was great that Michelle was becoming part of the team and would be working behind-the-scenes for TNA. Michelle said that it felt good to be "home with wrestling" and said she had been loyal to Dreamer and the business for 20 years.

"I didn't know that this could come back," she said. "So, to give me a platform so I can help build this with you guys and be a small little piece of that and see where I can fit in there on any angle is really a dream come true."

Michelle said that Dreamer called her to come back and help behind-the-scenes the day after Christmas. At the end of the video, after Michelle had put pen to paper, Dreamer thanked her for "never letting him down."

TNA did not reveal further details of Michelle's signing, such as the length of her contract or if she would be making any on-screen appearances in TNA's Knockouts division. The former Women's Champion broke into the wrestling business in 2004 when she auditioned for the WWE Diva Search. While she didn't make the final cut, WWE hired her anyway.

After facing the likes of Trish Stratus, Ashley Massaro, Torrie Wilson and more, she became the first Diva Search contestant to win the WWE Women's Championship when she defeated Melina at Vengeance in 2006. She wrestled her retirement match outside of WWE in 2017 in a victory over Lisa Marie Vachon, the former Victoria in WWE.