Candice Michelle Wasn't Perfect For The Divas Search, But WWE Was Perfect For Her

Candice Michelle didn't win the 2004 WWE Divas Search, but she did ultimately sign with the company and became a WWE Women's Champion. For Michelle, being rejected in the entertainment industry wasn't something she struggled to deal with.

But, the former WWE star told "WrestlingNews.co" that falling short in the Divas Search was a bitter pill to swallow because she felt it was a "full-circle" opportunity for her. Ultimately, things ended up working out for Michelle.

"When I got that call a month later, got offered a three-year contract, I realized, 'Oh, I'm not perfect for the Divas Search, but I was perfect for this job," Michelle said.

Michelle was never known to be a mat technician, but she feels she had one key strength above the rest of the women in the locker room during her heyday.

"People can look at my matches and say, 'She wasn't the best wrestler. She wasn't the best this,' but one of the things I was the best at, I was the best at taking the heat," Michelle said. She mentioned that she took pride in being able to take a beating inside the ring.

Michelle signed with WWE in 2004 and would stay with the company until June 2009. She appeared on WWE television again in 2019 and won the WWE 24/7 Championship after pinning Kelly Kelly backstage. Michelle was then submitted by Alundra Blayze, losing the title in a matter of seconds.

