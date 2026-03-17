Rikishi Compares Member Of WWE's Samoan Dynasty To Former NFL Star Marshawn Lynch

Jacob Fatu is one of WWE's fastest rising stars, and though it doesn't look like he'll be vying for a world title at WWE WrestleMania 42 next month, he will likely have a prominent place on the card. Speaking on "Off The Top," Rikishi Fatu expressed his excitement for his nephew, and compared him to a former NFL star who has since moved on to other areas of pop culture.

"The Marshawn Lynch of professional wrestling," Rikishi said. "He reminds me of the Lynch-man."

Lynch played in the NFL as a running back from 2007 until 2019. Though he spent time with three different teams, he's most commonly associated with the Seattle Seahawks, the team with which he won the Super Bowl in 2014. Even prior to the end of his NFL career, Lynch started dipping his toes into acting, which he continues to do today.

"The world is starting to see Jacob," Rikishi stated. "There's no filter in Jacob. Jacob tells his story with no shame. What he speaks out, it's exactly what happened to this kid."

In his youth, Jacob Fatu spent time in jail after being convicted of robbery, with Rikishi proud of the fact that he was able to turn his life around.

These days, in WWE, Jacob is locked in a rivalry with Drew McIntyre, and it looks like the two could be opponents at WrestleMania. Although some rumors had placed both men into the world title picture, the company has shifted away from that idea and seems to have started building Fatu vs. McIntyre and Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton as separate singles matches.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Off The Top" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.