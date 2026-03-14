WWE Reportedly Lifts Local Blackout On Las Vegas Watch Parties For WrestleMania 42

For those remaining hopeful in the Las Vegas area that they'll find a way to watch this year's WrestleMania 42 without having to pay the ticket price, well, you're in luck. According to new reports from Fightful Select, WWE has lifted the blackout, which in the recent past, outlawed local venues from airing premium live events (PLE) within 50 miles of the venue, like at last month's Elimination Chamber in Chicago.

In this week's reports, it appears Circa Las Vegas' Stadium Swim was the first to break the news that the ban had been lifted. Now, this allows venues that obtain its licenses to broadcast the event through Joe Hand Promotions to invite fans across the area to attend the live showings. Most of those who run the current venues carrying this year's "Showcase of Immortals" supershow told Fightful they were certain WWE wouldn't change its mind after previous reports.

Following practice protocols that most common sports guide themselves by today, WWE's original decision to blackout watch parties near the Allegiant Stadium was to help boost ticket sales. When original reports came out of this blackout, several casinos, hotels, and general tourist areas expressed great frustration over this decision. One anonymous source told Fightful that when the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority Board of Directors committed to a site fee for WrestleMania, it was to create an economic impact for the city, as opposed to just WWE and the stadium hosting the festivities for the second consecutive year.

As reports have indicated for weeks now, WWE is having a hard time selling tickets to this year's "Super Bowl of Pro Wrestling." Between the economic hardships most are feeling in the United States to political disparity and a lack of a solid buildup, fans are still contributing to the mega machine that is WWE; however, cost, travel, and absence of excitement are making prospective attendees think twice.