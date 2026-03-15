WWE Champion Cody Rhodes Discusses 'Lucky' Streak Of WrestleMania Opponents

Cody Rhodes has main evented three WrestleMania's back-to-back, with his first being his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship shot against Roman Reigns, followed by a Night 1 main event against Reigns and The Rock, a Night 2 main event against Reigns again, and last year's clash against John Cena.

This year, Rhodes is set to defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against Randy Orton, and while some believe it's a booking bias, 'The American Nightmare' claims it's simply luck.

"The idea that I got to wrestle John in his final WrestleMania and now I'm wrestling Randy in the same stadium?" Rhodes asked out an interview with Complex, noting that the window is closing on his former Legacy stablemate. "I'm really lucky, right? I'm very lucky because I don't know how much longer Randy does it."

The Undisputed WWE Champion went as far as to attach both Orton and Cena to himself, describing both men as the 'angel and devil' on his shoulders, constantly whispering to him throughout his career.

"One of the craziest things about Randy and my relationship was the dynamic shifted," he added, claiming that he always admired Orton since his days in Evolution, but the dynamic changed when they were paired together, and he had to almost babysit 'The Viper.'

"The area where he never was in trouble, and no issue at all was how great of a teacher about wrestling he was," Rhodes explained, further describing Orton as a sensei he wanted to impress, and that now at WrestleMania 42, he gets to do that.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Complex" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.