Big Boom AJ & QT Marshall Win At AEW Revolution Zero Hour With Help From Wayne Brady

The Costco Guys' Big Boom AJ and AEW's QT Marshall were successful in the first match of Revolution's Zero Hour pre-show, and received some unexpected help from Wayne Brady. The social media star and Marshall defeated The Infantry's Shawn Dean and Carlie Bravo, despite the best efforts of Shane Taylor and Trish Adora.

AJ and Marshall went right after the Infantry after the bell rang, and AJ and Dean kicked off the match officially. AJ tagged in Marshall, who was sent over the top rope and confronted by Adora at ringside. She went face-to-face with the Rizzler, however, and Bravo had to separate them when she was charmed by the "Rizzler Face."

Marshall and Dean battled in the ring and got the hot tags off to Bravo and AJ. AJ took out both members of the Infantry with right hands, then slammed them both to the mat. He hit a powerbomb to Bravo, but Dean broke up the pin. AJ dodged a double stomp, and Dean and Bravo ate a pair of cutters from Marshall off the ropes.

Taylor pulled down the ropes at one point, sending Marshall spilling outside of the ring once again. Taylor then started to mouth off at Brady over the barricade and pulled off the star's hat. Brady slapped Taylor, and the Rizzler stepped up to him, but Taylor pushed down Rizzler. He ate a big spear from Big Justice for his trouble.

AJ jumped from the top rope to take out the field of heels below, and he and Marshall delivered a BoomsDay Device to Bravo to score the victory. The Costco Guys, Marshall, and Brady then celebrated the win in the ring.