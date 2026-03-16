Jon Moxley Chokes Out Konosuke Takeshita, Retains Continental Title At AEW Revolution

Jon Moxley choked out Konosuke Takeshita to retain the AEW Continental Championship at Revolution.

The title was on the line in a bout stripped of the 20-minute time limit usually reserved for it, and saw both man go well beyond what any other opponent had done to them before.

Takeshita was busted open, Moxley became the first man to ever kick out of Raging Fire, followed by Takeshita kicking out of a Death Rider, and then also an avalanche Paradigm Shift. But that all came after 20 minutes had elapsed, and Moxley was able to maneuver the tired Takeshita into a rear choke.

Takeshita scrambled and searched for the ropes but he was too tired to get any further, passing out in the hold and securing the retention for Moxley. It also removes the asterisk that Takeshita represented for his title reign thus far.

Takeshita defeated Moxley in the Blue League of the Continental Classic last year, with Moxley going on to win the tournament against Okada – Okada having beaten Takeshita in the semi-finals – and thus winning the Continental Championship at Worlds End. When they met in a rematch for the title at Grand Slam Australia, the bout went to a 20-minute time limit draw, and this match was made at Revolution with no time limits.