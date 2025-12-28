Jon Moxley Wins 2025 Continental Classic With AEW Worlds End Win Over Kazuchika Okada

After 32 hellacious matches, two men remained at the end of the 2025 AEW Continental Classic tournament. In one corner, the winner of the 2024 tournament and the reigning defending AEW Continental Champion, "The Rainmaker" Kazuchika Okada. In the other corner, the four-time AEW Men's World Champion and the leader of the Death Riders, Jon Moxley. They outlasted ten other men to reach the final of the Continental Classic, but it was Moxley who walked out of AEW Worlds End as the winner of the Continental Classic and the AEW Continental Championship.

Despite walking into the match in good shape, Moxley's leg became a problem for him as he got caught up in the top rope following a Drop Kick from "The Rainmaker." It was because of this that Okada was able to use his tournament experience to stay in control of the match until he tried take things home. Moxley was able to hit his King Kong Lariat but once again his leg didn't give him enough torque, leading to Moxley locking in a Figure Four Leg Lock on Okada. The tide turned again when Okada hit a series of Dragon Screws before locking in a Texas Clover Leaf, but Moxley got to the ropes.

Moxley was able to fire up through the strikes and hit a Gotch-Style Piledriver for a near fall, but after he went for the Paradigm Shift, Okada shifted Moxley into position where he blocked the referee to allow him to deliver a Low Blow. Okada hit his Rainmaker Lariat, but Moxley surprisingly kicked out, which caused Okada to go for the AEW Continental Championship belt. That would backfire on him as the referee took the belt off Okada, allowing Moxley to hit a Low Blow of his own for another near fall. Both men were exhausted as they traded strikes and weakened versions of their finishers, and Moxley couldn't lock in the Rear Naked Choke with the same grip.

Okada missed The Rainmaker Lariat, but Moxley hit one of his own that caused Okada to kick out at one. With that said, the damage was done and Moxley hit Okada with the Curb Stomp and the Paradigm Shift to clinch the win and become the new AEW Continental Champion, winning the 2025 Continental Classic tournament in the process. Once the dust settled, the Death Riders came to the ring to congratulate their leader, and Moxley cut a promo where said that the AEW Continental Championship doesn't belong to him, it belongs to everyone in the Continental Classic, his teammates, the fans, and everyone who gives everything they have to make AEW the best wrestling promotion in the world.