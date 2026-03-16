Swerve Strickland Defeats Brody King, Retreats From Kenny Omega At AEW Revolution

Swerve Strickland defeated Brody King in a brutal singles match during AEW Revolution.

Strickland was out to prove that he was he professed, "The Most Dangerous," and exposed both the concrete beneath the rubber padding on the outside, and the bottom turnbuckle, ripping the pad off and exposing the steel beneath. But despite all of the offense he could conjure up during the match, much of it was spent with King refusing to go down or remain down for too long.

King almost had Strickland beat with a Cannonball into that exposed corner, followed by a Michinoku Driver, but Strickland kicked out at the last second. Then King sought to make the second of Strickland's contortions of the rules pay off; he went for a Gonzo bomb onto the exposed floor.

Strickland hit a vertebreaker on the exposed floor at ringside, fighting out of the Gonzo bomb attempt, but King beat the count at nine. He then received a Swerve Stomp and still managed to kick out at one. King refused to go down after a Last Call, but a second one put him down to the ground for the winning pinfall.

After the match, Prince Nana revealed a cinder block from under the ring. He and Strickland set King up against the cinder block for a Swerve Stomp, but Kenny Omega's music played and he came down to the ring to make the save, as Strickland and Nana retreated.