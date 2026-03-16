Thekla Retains AEW Title In Kris Statlander Rematch At Revolution 2026

Thekla is still AEW Women's World Champion after defeating Kris Statlander once again, this time, in a two-out-of-three falls match at AEW Revolution.

The women went to war the second the bell sounded, but Statlander got the upper hand with a suplex off the second rope. Thekla was able to steal the first fall when she bridged during a pin attempt, and grabbed the ropes where the referee couldn't see.

Statlander dropped Thekla with a dropkick through the ropes as soon as the bell rang to kick off the second round. Statlander suplexed the champion on the outside, but Thekla sent her back-first into the steps. Back in the ring, Thekla was all on the offense, until Statlander got her on her shoulders and went to the ropes. Thekla fought out of the move and hit her spider suplex. She followed up with a cross body off the top rope to the outside, btu Statlander caught her and smashed Thekla off the barricade numerous times. Statlander absorbed some chops in the ring, but Thekla was able to lock in a submission. Statlander countered into a Sunday Night Fever for the second fall.

Thekla kicked off the third round by gouging the eyes of her opponent and sent Statlander crashing into the referee. While the official was down on the outside, Thekla took off his belt, but it was Statlander to use it as a weapon on Thekla. She hit another Sunday Night Fever, but there was no referee in the ring to count the fall. The Sisters of Sin ran out to help Thekla, but Statlander fought them off. The referee got back in the ring and caught Statlander attempting to use the belt, and while she was distracted, Thekla hit the spear. "The Toxic Spider" then hit two stomps for the victory.