Andrade Earns Decisive Victory Over Bandido In AEW Revolution Thriller

Andrade El Idolo was victorious in what many fans called a dream match when he defeated ROH World Champion Bandido at AEW Revolution. The pair faced off for the first time ever and went to war in a high-flying, fast-paced battle.

The men went back-and-forth in the ring until Bandido got Andrade in the ropes, but all "El Idolo" did was hit his pose. Bandido ripped his pants off, Andrade-style, to reveal trunks underneath. As he struggled, Andrade knocked him to the mat.

The match rolled on, and Bandido went for a springboard, but Andrade caught him into a powerbomb. When the battle spilled to the outside, Andrade dropped Bandido across the ring barricade, then removed his own pants to show off his trunks. He went to flirt with a woman at ringside and took as selfie while Bandido remained down. Andrade got his opponent back in the ring and the match slowly slightly as he locked Bandido in a side headlock.

Bandido rallied with a cutter and suplexed Andrade toward the corner, and Andrade's head almost hit the bottom turnbuckle. Don Callis got up from commentary to check on him, but "El Idolo" was good to continue. Bandido hit him with a shooting star press, and Andrade barely kicked out.

Andrade knocked Bandido to the outside once again and took him out with a moonsault and posed again with another woman. Back in the ring, Bandido hit the X-Knee and looked for the 21-Plex, but Andrade countered with an elbow. Bandido connected with the 21-Plex, but Andrade kicked out, allowing for Bandido to hit the X-Knee again, but Andrade dodged another 21-Plex. Andrade hit the elbow, followed by the DM from the ropes for the victory.