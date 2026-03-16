Darby Allin, Orange Cassidy & Roderick Strong Manhandle The Dogs At AEW Revolution

Roderick Strong, Orange Cassidy, and Darby Allin beat the Dogs, David Finlay, Gabe Kidd, and Clark Connors in Tornado Trios action at AEW Revolution.

Connors speared Allin off of the apron through the middle rope, with Allin then being launched by Kidd and Finlay via a Doomsday Device for the near-fall. Kidd then tied Allin to the corner by the tag rope, allowing all three of them to get their offense in on him in the corner.

Cassidy and Strong fought the three of them out of the ring, cutting Allin free and allowing him to move and deliver a dive to take them out on the outside. Strong locked in a Boston Crab on Connors, Cassidy locked in a rear choke on Finlay, and Allin got the sharpshooter in on Kidd until Finlay carried Cassidy and broke up the other holds.

Cassidy caught Connors with the Stundog Millionaire, going for the Orange Punch but getting speared in half. Allin and Kidd fought on the ramp, with Allin hitting a skateboard-assisted stomp onto the back of Kidd's head.

Back in the ring, Allin prevented Finlay from getting the win with a Coffin Drop. Connors got hit with an Orange Punch into an End of Heartache backbreaker for the winning pinfall – as Kidd was shown to be zip-tied to the entrance ramp, unable to help his team.