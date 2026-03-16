MJF Outlasts Adam Page For World Title In Blood-Soaked AEW Revolution Death Match
MJF is still AEW Men's World Champion, and "Hangman" Adam Page can never challenge for the title again after the pair fought in a brutal, bloody Texas Death Match main event at AEW Revolution. Page put MJF through it, but in the end, it was the champion who pulled off the victory, as he choked out Page with a chain, and the challenger could not answer the 10-count.
The champion started off the match running from Page until "Hangman" clocked him with a garbage can lid. Page utilized a staple gun against MJF and got a full window from ringside. MJF wasn't having it and broke the glass in the middle of the ring, which proved to be a big mistake as Page dropped him into the glass, then drug him through it. Page cut MJF open with the barbed wire he brought with him to the ring.
MJF was able to rally and he cut Page open before dropping him into the glass, but swept it out of the ring with a broom he found while Page was down. MJF then found a syringe and in a brutal spot, stuck it right through Page's cheek. "Hangman" fought a chair out of MJF's hands with the needle still in his mouth.
Page hit a Dead-Eye onto a barbed wire chair in the ring, followed by a fallaway slam to MJF into the chair set up in the corner. Page countered the Heat Seeker and hit a Dead-Eye through a table set up by the ring. MJF countered quickly, however, and sent Page through a table on the opposite side with a Tombstone. Page barely made the 10 count.
Texas Death Match Ends in Brutality
The men armed themselves with light tubes, but MJF backed off with his back to the stage. "Hangman" followed and broke the tubes across MJF's back and head. He then went under the ring to arm himself with skewers and stuck them in MJF's head.
Page hit a Buckshot Lariat then grabbed a chain with dog collars and put it on MJF first, then himself. "Hangman" pulled out another table and called for a lighter, but when he didn't get one, found a barbed wire board to place on the table instead. He was the one who went crashing through it, however, when MJF yanked him off the ropes with the chain.
The pair battled to the stage again and Page hit a belly-to-belly suplex to MJF, sending them both through electrical equipment below, resulting in a small explosion and more sparks. They were still back on their feet and back in the ring, and MJF hit a low blow to counter the Buckshot, then nailed Page with the belt.
Page hit his own low blow and belt shot, but MJF countered another Buckshot, then hung Page over the ropes by the chain and choked him out. Page fell to the floor, with his head hitting the camera, leaving a dramatic blood splatter, and he couldn't beat the 10 count.