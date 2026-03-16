MJF Outlasts Adam Page For World Title In Blood-Soaked AEW Revolution Death Match

MJF is still AEW Men's World Champion, and "Hangman" Adam Page can never challenge for the title again after the pair fought in a brutal, bloody Texas Death Match main event at AEW Revolution. Page put MJF through it, but in the end, it was the champion who pulled off the victory, as he choked out Page with a chain, and the challenger could not answer the 10-count.

The champion started off the match running from Page until "Hangman" clocked him with a garbage can lid. Page utilized a staple gun against MJF and got a full window from ringside. MJF wasn't having it and broke the glass in the middle of the ring, which proved to be a big mistake as Page dropped him into the glass, then drug him through it. Page cut MJF open with the barbed wire he brought with him to the ring.

MJF was able to rally and he cut Page open before dropping him into the glass, but swept it out of the ring with a broom he found while Page was down. MJF then found a syringe and in a brutal spot, stuck it right through Page's cheek. "Hangman" fought a chair out of MJF's hands with the needle still in his mouth.

Page hit a Dead-Eye onto a barbed wire chair in the ring, followed by a fallaway slam to MJF into the chair set up in the corner. Page countered the Heat Seeker and hit a Dead-Eye through a table set up by the ring. MJF countered quickly, however, and sent Page through a table on the opposite side with a Tombstone. Page barely made the 10 count.