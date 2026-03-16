Johnny TV (Fka John Morrison) Thinks He Could Still Be World Champion In WWE Or AEW

AEW's Johnny TV, aka John Morrison, strongly feels that he can still be a world champion in AEW or WWE.

Morrison, who has been a part of the pro wrestling industry for over two decades, spoke to Chris Van Vliet on "Insight" about his ECW world title run and how that could've led to bigger things in WWE. The veteran star, though, feels he's still at his prime to have a world title run.

"I mean, you can say what you want about this, but to this day, I still feel like I could be world champion of WWE one day, maybe of AEW, maybe. I feel like I just need another opportunity. And the way wrestling works in my mind is things come in waves. [I] Might have mentioned that to you before, but you ride a wave for a while and then it passes and you're kind of waiting for the next wave. Sometimes you're waiting longer than other times. But when waves come and you catch them, they take you places," he said.

The former WWE star recalled how the ECW world title win happened after he caught a wave, which he feels could've taken him to greater things, like winning a WWE world title, but things eventually didn't go his way. Despite that, he doesn't regret how his career has panned out.

"And like the ECW Heavyweight Championship win, for me, was like the first huge wave that I caught. And it led me to some really amazing places, and it could have ended up leading me to become like a world champion on Raw or SmackDown, or it could have like just completely backfired, and like something else weird happened and then led to nothing. So, I'm kind of happy with how things turned out," added Morrison.

The AEW wrestler is proud of being labeled "underrated" by fans, and reiterated how he firmly believes he should've been a world champion in WWE.