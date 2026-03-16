Danhausen Explains Why He Wants The Miz To Serve As His WWE Mentor

New WWE star Danhausen has explained why he wants The Miz to mentor him, following his recent WWE debut.

The Miz, in recent years, has gotten his flowers, and it seems that even newer WWE stars like Danhausen are recognizing the talent and important status he has in WWE. The former AEW star, in a recent appearance on "Raw Recap," stated that The Miz's numerous title reigns, wins over big-name stars, and his celebrity status prompted him to seek his help.

"Well, yeah, speaking of reality, he had a reality television show and Danhausen needs his own reality television show or a cartoon or something, but I think the Miz can help Danhausen. I don't know if you know this, he's very famous. He has won about 47 championships in this company, I think all of them, he's main-evented WrestleMania. He's defeated the tip-top of superstars. So who better to learn from? Who's arguing with Danhausen about this?" he asked. "He's done it all. Who better to teach Danhausen how to become — I already said I was a legend — but even more legendary."

Danhausen made a big splash in WWE after a slow start, featuring in backstage segments on both "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown." In one of his backstage segments, he encountered The Miz and requested that he mentor him, but The Miz was reluctant to do. Danhausen and The Miz's on-screen relationship hasn't gotten off to a good start, as the former angered the latter after asking if he would like to replace his "Miz TV" chat show with Danhausen's own version of a late-night show. The rebuke resulted in Danhausen cursing his mentor, and the curse seemed to work, as The Miz was knocked out later in the show.