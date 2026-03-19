AEW's Johnny TV (Fka John Morrison) Recalls Undertaker Pyro Going Off Too Soon In WWE

At the 2010 Elimination Chamber, one of the most unexpected accidents in professional wrestling history occurred when The Undertaker's iconic jacket caught fire due to a pyrotechnics malfunction while making his entrance to the ring. After barely avoiding disaster, "The Deadman" still competed in the match despite suffering from second-degree burns, and now one of his opponents in the Elimination Chamber match, AEW's Johnny TV, formerly known as John Morrison, has offered his perspective on the incident during an appearance on "Insight."

"I was in my pod locked. My coat off and I was trying to look cool and Taker's entrance hits and it's the stoic, here he comes slowly walking and I see the flames go off on the ramp. He's standing right in the middle of them and I thought that's so cool until I was like, 'Oh he's on fire,' and then I see him take his jacket off, throw it down, and then take a few steps quickly and look around, and then back to character ... I feel like I saw his face change from just The Undertaker walk to just being seethingly angry," he explained. "I was terrified when I got in there with him. Nothing but the most professional solid guy was there in the ring performing, that's him. And kind of a nervous younger dude, that was me."

Morrison also shared that The Undertaker went searching for the man operating the pyrotechnics after the event, but he immediately left the building after "The Phenom" caught on fire and never returned to work again after the accident.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Insight" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.