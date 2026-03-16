Steve Austin Praises WWE's Chelsea Green: 'She's Pretty Fearless Out There'

Over the years, WWE Hall Of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin has admitted that he doesn't keep up with professional wrestling as much as he'd like due to his several business ventures, such as managing his Broken Skull Beer company and dessert racing. However, there's still talent today that he's been impressed by, and during a recent interview with "The TakeDown On SI," he credited WWE star Chelsea Green for not being afraid to take risks creatively during her time on the main roster.

"You're an idiot when you first join the business," Austin said. "You just are, unless you're Shawn Michaels and you kind of get it from day one. When you're starving and you're making $15 and $20 a night, you realize that you better get good pretty quick and learn how to reach people on an emotional level, so you can start making some money. I think that Chelsea Green does that a lot of time. She's pretty fearless out there. On a creative note, she'll go for it, and it's done well for her."

Despite Monday being "Austin 3:16 Day," "The Rattlesnake" revealed that he will not be attending tonight's episode of "WWE Raw" to celebrate, as he is preparing for dessert race later this week, and will be in car a garage in Nevada. That said, in January several reports indicated that WWE was looking to schedule Austin's return, and with "Raw" being held from his home state of Texas, there's always a possibility that the 61-year-old tried to keep his appearance on tonight's show a surprise.