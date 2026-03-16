Joe Rogan Has Reservations Over UFC White House Event During War With Iran

Joe Rogan has admitted he feels "weird" over the prospect of UFC's White House event in June while war with Iran continues.

The UFC will stage its landmark Freedom 250 card on the South Lawn of the White House on June 14, celebrating President Donald Trump's 80th birthday with the event headlined by Ilia Topuria versus Justin Gaethje. Alex Pereira will also make his Heavyweight debut, fighting Ciryl Gane for the Interim Heavyweight title.

Rogan will be at the booth commentating over the event, but that hasn't stopped him from voicing concerns over it during his podcast.

"Yes, I'm excited," he said, mulling over the question. "It sounds crazy, I know it's going to very high security, and high stress, and weird to have a fight at the White House in the middle of a f***ing war. I would hope the war will be sorted out by June. But quite honestly, I'm not confident that's going to be the case. So, that would be weird. Having this very high-profile event where everybody's in one place at one time, right there."

The war in which Rogan speaks of is the ongoing conflict with Iran initiated by United States and Israel attacks on February 28. And while he stopped short of outright saying the concern, in part due to his co-host taking note of the direction, Rogan was concerned that the White House event could become a target in some shape or form.