Stone Cold Steve Austin Says He Might Come Back To WWE, But Not For One Last Match

March 16 is a special day for many wrestling fans, as it's a fun, meme-able day meant to honor WWE Hall of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, who broke out in the then-WWF with his "Austin 3:16" promo at King of the Ring 1996. Rumors about "The Texas Rattlesnake's" return to WWE began to circulate ahead of the day, however, as "WWE Raw" will emanate from San Antonio, Texas.

While he may not be scheduled for the show, Austin did appear on "Busted Open Radio," where he spoke about always being asked to have another match. Austin's last official match in WWE came at WrestleMania 38, where he defeated Kevin Owens in a No Holds Barred match, a bout he said he wished he had more time to prepare for.

"But yeah, I'm done," Austin said. "I could go out and do something, but I'm not lobbying to do that. I guess it's cool that... people are still like, 'Hey, man. It would be cool to see you do something,' I guess it's an honor."

Austin said he'll see comments on Instagram talking about him being "too old" for another WrestleMania match. He said he agrees that current talent should have the spotlight, but he'd certainly make an appearance at WrestleMania.

"If I could go out there and do something, that'd be fine," he said. "But... When I crashed that four-wheeler last year up there against that wall. Man, you talk about s******* the bed big time. I was so p***** off about that... I s*** the bed on the big stage, so we'll see if they'll have me back. If they do, that's cool. But, I always say, they got a pretty good roster, so I think those guys and gals, they need all the time."