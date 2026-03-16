Stone Cold Steve Austin Says He Might Come Back To WWE, But Not For One Last Match
March 16 is a special day for many wrestling fans, as it's a fun, meme-able day meant to honor WWE Hall of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, who broke out in the then-WWF with his "Austin 3:16" promo at King of the Ring 1996. Rumors about "The Texas Rattlesnake's" return to WWE began to circulate ahead of the day, however, as "WWE Raw" will emanate from San Antonio, Texas.
While he may not be scheduled for the show, Austin did appear on "Busted Open Radio," where he spoke about always being asked to have another match. Austin's last official match in WWE came at WrestleMania 38, where he defeated Kevin Owens in a No Holds Barred match, a bout he said he wished he had more time to prepare for.
"But yeah, I'm done," Austin said. "I could go out and do something, but I'm not lobbying to do that. I guess it's cool that... people are still like, 'Hey, man. It would be cool to see you do something,' I guess it's an honor."
Austin said he'll see comments on Instagram talking about him being "too old" for another WrestleMania match. He said he agrees that current talent should have the spotlight, but he'd certainly make an appearance at WrestleMania.
"If I could go out there and do something, that'd be fine," he said. "But... When I crashed that four-wheeler last year up there against that wall. Man, you talk about s******* the bed big time. I was so p***** off about that... I s*** the bed on the big stage, so we'll see if they'll have me back. If they do, that's cool. But, I always say, they got a pretty good roster, so I think those guys and gals, they need all the time."
Austin Would Return for a Moment
When fellow Hall of Famer Bully Ray asked "Stone Cold" if he got the "itch" for one final match, Austin was blunt in his answer. While he ruled out a match, due to a knee replacement a little over a year ago, he didn't rule out anything else, and said he would do something if WWE contacted him with the right scenario.
"No, it'd be to go back for one of those moments, not a match itch, right?" he said. "But, I get the itch for certain moments, but to try and do a match, no."
He joked that WWE could "line everyone up," including the guys selling the tickets now for him to hit with a "Stone Cold" Stunner. He said he wasn't sure who he would want to share the ring with for one final big moment, however.
"It's not something that I think about. Maybe I'm so far gone," Austin said. "I'm happy that 3:16 Day is here and it lasts with wrestling fans. I'm happy for the career I had, but I don't, in my current life, I don't think about me as ['Stone Cold...'] I'm doing the Steve Austin thing, and I'm not really doing the 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin [thing.]"
If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.