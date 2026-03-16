Former WWE Star Johnny TV Says He Feels 'Underutilized' In AEW

AEW star Johnny TV joined the promotion back in 2022 under the ring name 'Johnny Elite,' during that year's Owen Hart Cup Memorial Tournament. Ironically, however, Johnny TV has rarely been seen on TV in the last few years, with his last televised match being the November 26 "AEW Collision" and his last "AEW Dynamite" match coming on October 25, 2023. During an interview on "INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet," he discussed his AEW run.

"For me, right now, in AEW I feel underutilized," he stated. "You can't blame anyone, it's just how wrestling promotions work, you know? There's only enough, like, TV time for a certain amount of people."

Johnny then claimed that people in AEW often describe those on television as being "on the island," and he doesn't feel like he's on the island with AEW or Tony Khan.

"Because of that, I feel like I'm doing ... 10-20 percent of what I'm capable of," he added, noting that he feels much more "on the island" in MLW.

Outside AEW, the veteran has been wrestling in CMLL as "Johnny Consejo," where he recently had a Hair vs. Mask match against Angel de Oro, which he lost. Johnny said he's been planning to shave his head for a while, but originally had a different opponent in mind.

"I had wanted to wrestle [WWE's Rey] Fenix, try to take his mask when we met up in AEW for a while, but the timing didn't work out," he said, clarifying that he ultimately chose to lose his hair in CMLL because of AEW's partnership with the promotion.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.