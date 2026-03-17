Bully Ray Doesn't Think Randy Orton Is A Heel After WWE SmackDown Turn On Cody Rhodes

This past Friday on "WWE SmackDown," Randy Orton shockingly turned heel by viciously attacking Cody Rhodes in the closing segment of the show. A month from now, Orton challenges for Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 42, and though it seemed like it would be a clash between two babyfaces at the event, WWE ultimately chose to have "The Legend Killer" betray his long-time friend. One person who wasn't surprised by Orton's actions was WWE Hall Of Famer Bully Ray, who revealed the key detail that hinted at the heel turn happening at the end of the episode.

"I think we spoke about it on Friday that something needs to happen and something did happen," he explained on "Busted Open Radio." "I kind of knew that the s**t was about to hit the fan before the segment even started ... that wasn't a typical Cody suit was it? — And then he threw the jacket into the crowd, and I was like yep, he ain't using this suit again, something's about to go down."

Similarly to Orton, Brock Lesnar and John Cena also bloodied Rhodes before going one-on-one with him, but Bully Ray feels that Orton's brutal attack on "The American Nightmare" is different because of their 20-year friendship. That said, although Orton's actions were unforgivable, Bully doesn't believe "The Viper" has truly turned to the dark side, and expects him to still be cheered at WrestleMania.

"Randy Orton didn't turn heel, Randy Orton was just being Randy Orton," he stated. "Lots of people enjoyed watching Randy cave Cody's head in. Lots of people enjoyed watching Randy decimate and demoralize Cody Rhodes. Cody's always on the cusp of fans turning on him a little bit ... I can see the crowd at Mania being split in half."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.