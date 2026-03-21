AEW's Billy Gunn Reveals He Got In Trouble Over Funniest Moment Of His WWE Career

AEW's Billy Gunn has portrayed several characters throughout his near 40-year career, but one of his most popular was his Mr. Ass persona. Along with multiple comedy skits and backstage segments, one of the reoccurring themes of Gunn's Mr. Ass gimmick was using sexual gestures or nudity to create entertainment, which apparently didn't please former WWE CEO Vince McMahon in the early stages of the character's life in the Attitude Era.

Speaking with "Monopoly Events," Gunn stated that pulling down his pants for the first time angered McMahon, despite it being his original idea, and claimed that it became the funniest moment of his career.

"I guess when I pulled my pants down for the first time was pretty funny to me because one, Vince told me I wouldn't do it. Two, I got in trouble by Vince for doing it. And three, I do things wrestling wise that make me laugh just like I did the introduction thing here. It makes me laugh and it makes me smile. So that's why I do things. Now, if you want to follow along with me and laugh at my stuff, you're more than happy to. But that's where I'm at. Like I just like to have fun. I'm over the stress part of wrestling, like it used to stress me out so bad. Now I just go out and have fun."

Gunn continued to explain that he feels happier today knowing that his job isn't to perform at the level of a Kurt Angle, but to stay focused on being an entertainer and making people laugh.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Monopoly Events" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.