WWE's Booker T Believes AEW Revolution Syringe Spot Was Done In Poor Taste

During the Texas Death Match for the AEW World Title at Revolution this past weekend, one of the most gruesome spots of the night came when MJF inserted a syringe through the mouth of "Hangman" Adam Page. Although the overall match was praised for its violence, attention to detail, and storytelling, the syringe crossed a line for some viewers, including WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T, who thought the spot was unnecessary, especially since it brought up poor memories from his past.

"Last time a saw a syringe on there was a Strickland match and I didn't think it was in great taste. I don't know what these guys think or understand about needles and drugs and what not. But I've walked in the room, you know when I was a kid, on someone close to my family with a needle in their arm, doing the drugs, and it's something that made me not ever want to think about doing drugs like that," he explained on his "Hall of Fame" podcast. "So to see something like that on television, knowing what it represents, it's just in poor taste. And I didn't see it and I'm not going to comment on the match or anything like that but I'm glad I didn't see it."

In addition to the syringe, other dangerous spots in the match included Page going through barbed wire board, MJF having skewers stabbed into his head, and both men going through an exploding table. Friedman would retain the title by hanging Page with a dog collar on the ropes, resulting in the cowboy never being able to challenge for the AEW World Championship ever again.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Hall of Fame" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.