Former UFC Stars Set To Fight On Rousey-Carano Card

Nate Diaz will be returning to MMA against fellow UFC alum "Platinum" Mike Perry on the undercard to Ronda Rousey-Gina Carano in May.

Prior to the announcement on Monday, MVP's first MMA event was due to be headlined by the Rousey-Caranao fight and co-headlined by the return of Francis Ngannou against Philipe Lins. But as the card continues to expand MVP has added a fight a between two fighters who cut their teeth in UFC, only to have since earned arguably larger pay-days for losses against Jake Paul in boxing.

Diaz and Perry never met in the cage before, so this is a first-time match-up between two veteran names in the combat sports space.

"Group chats everywhere are about to explode over this one...," the announcement read. "OFFICIAL. Nate Diaz vs. Platinum Perry."

Group chats everywhere are about to explode over this one... 🔥 OFFICIAL 🔥@NateDiaz209 🆚 @PlatinumPerry

———

Saturday, May 16th

LIVE only on Netflix

Intuit Dome – Los Angeles, CA#DiazPerry #RouseyCarano #NgannouLins pic.twitter.com/eOZEdjgWJ9 — MVP – Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) March 16, 2026

Diaz last fought in MMA for UFC in 2022, earning Performance of the Night with a submission victory over Tony Ferguson. He has since boxed Paul to a Unanimous Decision loss in 2023, and Jorge Masvidal to a Majority Decision victory in 2024.

Perry last fought in MMA, likewise for UFC, with a Unanimous Decision loss to Daniel Rodriguez in 2021. He has remained active as a bare-knuckle boxer with BKFC since 2022, losing only to Paul when he put on gloves in 2024.