UFC In Sanctioning Dispute Over White House Card

UFC has a sanctioning dispute with the DC Combat Sports Commission over the White House card scheduled in June.

Per a report from the Washington Post, the UFC has signaled that it does not need a permit from the Commission, which would normally cost $100, since the event is being staged on federal land.

The Commission has warned the UFC that the contests could be disregarded on the official records of the competitors, and there has not been any communication regarding the card between the promotion and the sanctioning body.

"We don't know anything," DC Combat Sports Commission Chairman Andrew Huff is quoted in the report. "Every promoter in the District of Columbia should be, and is, held to the same standard, whether you're putting on a small wrestling show or a major event. I'm concerned about precedent. What happens when someone puts on a boxing match in Malcolm X Park? They don't need to get us involved?"

Huff said that he was excited when Trump first spoke last summer about hosting the event at the White House. But he was informed in February that UFC had made the decision to not work through the commission. And he said that the brush-off is a reminder of "federal overreach in terms of local affairs."

New York State Athletic Chairman Nick Perry also believes it "does not send the right message" to have the UFC regulating its own event. "Whatever the land is, I would suspect that local law would be applicable," he said. "Laws should apply across the board to everybody. Especially laws that govern things like boxing and games where there are certain standards that are expected to be maintained."

The White House card, billed as UFC Freedom 250, will be headlined by Ilia Topuria against Justin Gaethje for the Lightweight Championship on June 14. Alex Pereira will also make his heavyweight debut against Ciryl Gane with the Interim Heavyweight Championship on the line.