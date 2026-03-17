Tony Khan Promises Follow-Up On Unresolved AEW Storyline

One of All Elite Wrestling's biggest mysteries can be traced back to the March 3, 2021 edition of "AEW Dynamite," during which NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal and Jade Cargill defeated Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet in mixed tag team competition. En route to victory, O'Neal crashed through a pair of tables, prompting officials to load him into an ambulance. When AEW broadcaster Tony Schiavone later checked on O'Neal's condition, though, he was nowhere to be seen.

Speaking with "TMZ's Inside The Ring," AEW CEO Tony Khan addressed O'Neal's yet-to-be-solved disappearance. "Stay tuned," he said when directly asked what happened to O'Neal. "One of these days it is going to happen. It is a good reason to stay tuned. It has been years, but I know eventually that mystery will be solved. Shaq and his whereabouts when they went to check the ambulance, they will find him. People ask me every day, I get all the time, 'where is Shaq?'"

Rhodes caused himself and O'Neal to plummet through the tables when he delivered a crossbody over the top rope. From there, Cargill managed to survive a spear from Velvet before laying her out with a Jaded for the team victory.

Years before his in-ring "Dynamite" debut, O'Neal stepped into the ring to compete in the 2016 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WWE WrestleMania 32. In 2011, he officially retired from basketball after memorable years with the Los Angeles Lakers, Orlando Magic, Miami Heat, and other teams.

"For me, growing up as a big Lakers fan and now not only having been able to go to so many Laker games over the years there, but now to bring AEW there," Khan said. "For me, one of the highlights of everything we've ever done in AEW was to have Shaq in AEW."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "TMZ's Inside The Ring" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.