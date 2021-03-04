As noted, NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal [Shaq] made an impressive in-ring debut for AEW during tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite: The Crossroads. The team of Shaq and Jade Cargill defeated Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet.

During the wild match, Cody hit a running crossbody to send both himself and Shaq down through two tables placed on the floor. Shaq sold the bump and didn’t get back up on his feet for the rest of the match. Cargill finished off Red Velvet for the pinfall victory.

Later on Dynamite, cameras showed Shaq being taken away in an ambulance.

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley took to Twitter to praise Shaq for taking the powerbomb bump.

Foley wrote, “HUGE props to @SHAQ for taking that bump!”

After Dynamite went off the air Cody wrote, “Hope @SHAQ is okay. Absolute respect.”

As previously noted, Pat McAfee also had high praise for Shaq taking the bump.

