AEW's Jeff Jarrett Comments On Being Subject Of Wrestling Documentary

"The Jeff Jarrett Story: Heart of a Promoter" was recently released by Jarrett himself through his podcast partner Conrad Thompson. The documentary focuses on his journey through the industry from WCW to the creation of TNA Wrestling and GFW.

In a special episode ahead of the release of the documentary, Jarrett went into some behind-the-scenes commentary about the industry during his rise and how it felt like to be the subject of the documentary.

"I feel honored, humbled, but uncomfortable," Jarrett admitted during an episode of his "My World" podcast. "Man, oh, man, it was the wild-wild west. I know, as a talent, and travel, a lot of grind going on."

Jarrett is notably not the only veteran to enjoy a documentary about his life and career in recent years. The late Sabu was the subject of a documentary filmed right before his final pro wrestling match on April 18th at GCW Spring Break 9. At the time of filming, Sabu was still alive, so the documentary features the ECW legend commenting on several aspects of his career. Despite his in-ring ability and willingness to put his body on the line, Sabu never picked up many accolades, and, based on the trailers released before the documentary, this was a central point of his story.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "My World w/Jeff Jarrett" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.