'Sabu' Trailer Released For Official Documentary On The ECW & Hardcore Legend

ECW legend Sabu (real name Terrance Brunk) laced up his boots for the final time during a match at Joey Janela's Spring Break 9 — held under the Game Changer Wrestling banner — on April 18. Along the way to it, cameras followed him for a new documentary, backed by Backrow Studios. Fans of Sabu's can now have a first look at the film project, titled "Sabu," courtesy of the official trailer.

The one-minute trailer, released on YouTube, begins with Sabu sitting in what appears to be his backyard before flashing to a number of in-ring career highlights, such as him being chokeslammed through a table by Kane. Amidst these clips, a narrator asks "What happened to Sabu? Never got the accolades, never got the money he deserved and almost killed himself for every promoter he worked for."

Sabu himself can also be heard noting that his story was never planned out. Eerily, he then suggests that him dying tomorrow would be a good one.

Three weeks after his retirement match against Joey Janela, Sabu died at the age of 61. The upcoming documentary follows him on the way to his final in-ring performance, while also looking back on his unique path through the wrestling world.

"Wrestling legend Sabu embarks on a journey to his final match," read the official film description. "From his infamous upbringing under the influence of The Sheik to the electrifying days of ECW, Sabu reflects on his evolution as a performer and the extreme style that defined his legacy. The film captures the highs and lows of his journey, including personal challenges, injuries, and the emotional turmoil that shaped him both inside and outside the ring."

"Sabu" will be available on Kinema, a virtual cinema platform, beginning on September 15. Joe Clarke serves as the director of the documentary, with Sabu's long-time friend Rob Van Dam also listed as a producer.