Jacy Jayne Escapes WWE NXT Triple Threat With Women's Title After Pinning Sol Ruca

After former friends Sol Ruca and Zaria involved themselves in each other's NXT Women's Championship opportunities, Interim "WWE NXT" General Manager Robert Stone arranged for both of them to challenge once more, this time in a triple threat bout with defending champion, Jacy Jayne. Despite the odds, neither Ruca nor Zaria emerged victorious.

Per usual, Jayne headed into tonight's NXT Women's Championship match with her Fatal Influence stablemates Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid. Also per usual, Henley and Reid proved pivotal in its outcome.

In the match's closing moments, Ruca familiarity with Zaria came to the forefront as she countered the Aussie's F5 with an X-Factor and sent her crashing to the floor. With Jayne dazed, Ruca then delivered a Sol Snatcher for what seemed to be a guaranteed pinfall on the reigning champion. Instead, Zaria pulled Ruca to the outside and firmly dropped her with an F5.

Following up on her finisher, Zaria dumped Ruca back into the ring with the intention of pinning her. Before she could get back into the ring, though, Reid and Henley pulled Zaria backwards, allowing Jayne to cover Ruca for the match-winning fall in her place.

Jayne's second and current reign began at "NXT" Gold Rush in November after Izzi Dame turned on her Culling stablemate Tatum Paxley. With her victory tonight, Jayne is now one step closer to ensuring that she approaches "NXT" Stand & Deliver on April 4 as the defending champion. As for Ruca and Zaria, their feud with one another appears far from over.