WWE NXT Celebrates Booker T Appreciation Night Despite Keanu Carver's Attempted Crash

"WWE NXT" live from Houston, Texas featured a celebration for two-time Hall of Famer and "NXT" commentator Booker T, but "Booker T Appreciation Night" was almost ruined by Keanu Carver. The moment started off nice, as Booker T's broadcast partner, Vic Joseph, introduced the legend, who joined him in the ring, alongside Booker's wife, Queen Sharmell, his kids, and two students from his school, Reality of Wrestling.

Joseph threw to a video package with footage of highlights from Booker's career, as well as plenty of "NXT" alumni and current stars, and fellow legends, speaking about Booker T and how he influenced them throughout their careers. Joseph then presented his broadcast partner with a commemorative plaque. The man of the hour then got on the microphone himself and thanked the fans. He started to bring up the "NXT" talent, when Carver's music hit.

Carver said that Booker T didn't deserve a celebration and the RoW students had seconds to leave the ring before he did something to the Hall of Famer. Carver took out the students and stood face-to-face with Booker T, but Jasper Troy ran out to face Carver and make the save. Troy knocked him out of the ring and officials escorted Carver to the back.

The "NXT" locker room then came out to pay tribute to the Hall of Famer, but Booker got on the mic and told interim General Manager Robert Stone that he needed to get things under control.