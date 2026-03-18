Wren Sinclair Gets Home State Win, Captures WWE Women's Speed Title On NXT

Wren Sinclair dethroned Fallon Henley for the Women's Speed Championship during "WWE NXT," and she did it in her home state of Texas.

Sinclair earned her opportunity at Henley's title with wins over Nikkita Lyons and former North American Champion Thea Hail in the latest contendership tournament, competing for her first title with the company. Henley was making the first defense of her title in 120 days, having defeated Zaria at "Gold Rush" last year to win it while it was vacant.

The match was contested for around three and a half of the five minutes allotted, with both going to great efforts early on to get a pinfall. In what turned out to be the closing stretch, Henley delivered a slingblade to take Sinclair to the canvas, only for Sinclair to turn and cinch in the Final Wrench – aka the Cattle Mutilation – for the submission victory, and thus her first title in WWE. The match also occurred in Houston, a couple hundred miles from Sinclair's hometown of Dallas.

Jacy Jayne and Lainey Reid were stood at ringside to support Henley, while Kendal Grey was at ringside for Sinclair. Jayne, having defended her title earlier in the show, hardly appeared pleased at her stablemate dropping the title.