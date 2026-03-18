AEW's Jeff Jarrett Thinks He Knows Why Pat McAfee Is Stepping Away From Wrestling

From 2021 into 2025, former NFL player Pat McAfee served as a regular color commentator in WWE alongside Michael Cole, building off his previous appearances in the promotion as an onscreen character. McAfee even competed in the ring several times, most notably at WWE WrestleMania 39. In June, however, McAfee stepped away from the company only to make a final appearance at Wrestlepalooza in September, before announcing his indefinite hiatus from WWE earlier this month.

While McAfee claimed that pro wrestling has passed him by and that the business is in a good spot without him, Jeff Jarrett believes he knows the real reason why the former color commentator isn't with WWE anymore. During an episode of his "My World" podcast, the veteran suggested that McAfee and his representation likely tried to negotiate a deal with TKO (and possibly ESPN) but failed to find enough common ground. "If he wanted to do it, he'd do it," Jarrett stated. "I don't think Pat works cheap anymore, and more power to him."

With McAfee bringing in income from his talk show and various other sources, Jarrett surmised that the broadcaster didn't need the extra work unless it would be well worth his time. Still, Jarrett stated that he enjoyed McAfee on commentary, and he doesn't buy the claim that the pro wrestling business has passed McAfee by. Jarrett also boldly theorized that the "passing by" statement made by McAfee is likely something that Nick Khan fed the former WWE commentator to explain away his departure.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "My World with Jeff Jarrett" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.