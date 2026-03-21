TNA's Matt Hardy Reflects On Brother Jeff's Time In AEW: 'He Still Had A Demon'

Back in 2022, Jeff Hardy's AEW arrival was met with a great deal of enthusiasm and hopes that he and his brother Matt Hardy would take on the tag division by storm, wrestling dream matches such as one final bout against Adam Copeland and Christian Cage. Unfortunately, Jeff's run ended in controversy when he was arrested for a DUI and faced felony charges, and even after returning, his momentum fizzled out before his contract expired.

Although Jeff's AEW departure was sour, Matt claimed that his brother was originally very happy. "He seemed good for a while," Matt recalled during an episode of his "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast. "He just still had his demon – the big demon he has tattooed on him now. He still had that demon that was kind of holding him back."

Matt then shared his feelings about he and his brother's run in AEW, noting that they were working hard in the beginning and were put in a great position to succeed by Tony Khan. "I don't have any complaints about that at all," he noted, while admitting that he doesn't blame Khan in the end. "I understand why he was going to be having second thoughts about doing whatever with him. The sad thing is: Jeff's had a few f**k-ups and then maybe at that point, Tony Khan was like 'I don't know if I can trust him.'"