WWE HOFer Booker T Reacts To Ronda Rousey's AEW Arrival

This past Sunday, Ronda Rousey made a surprise debut at AEW Revolution, coming to the aid of her friend Marina Shafir against Toni Storm. The appearance came as a shock to many, including WWE's Booker T, who discussed her arrival on his "Hall of Fame" podcast.

"Breaking news, breaking news! Ronda Rousey is back!" Booker T said, crediting Rousey for her contributions to women in UFC. "Look, Tony Khan's trying to move the needle, any way possible." Booker then theorized that Rousey's agent reached out to Khan and made the deal happen, which the veteran notes is something the AEW President likely jumped at the moment he heard it.

"You know what? I can't hate on her," Booker added, referencing Rousey's controversial WWE exit. "I'm not pleased about some of the statements that she made, as far as wrestling goes, but people are going to be people. I can't hate on Ronda Rousey coming back and getting a payday from Tony Khan."

Booker went on to explain that Rousey isn't a social media influencer nor an in-demand actor, so her options for income are likely limited at the moment. Additionally, he pointed out that everyone has bills and athletes often make far less than fans assume. "Everybody need money – Ronda Rousey need money!" he added. "Hopefully, she'll change her ways and understand that this second time around could be the most precious one." Still, Booker doesn't see Rousey sticking in AEW for longer than a year, opining that there's nothing for her to do in the promotion beyond capturing the top belt.

In addition to any potential AEW appearances, Rousey is scheduled to return to MMA with a fight against Gina Carano on May 16, 2026, for which she'll likely be paid a substantial sum.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the "Hall of Fame" podcast, and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.