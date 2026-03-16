Backstage Report On Ronda Rousey Appearing At AEW Revolution 2026

It's not hard to top "Hangman" Adam Page losing the opportunity to challenge for the AEW Men's World Championship ever again, but Ronda Rousey's surprise appearance at AEW Revolution may have done the trick. And with AEW owner Tony Khan playing it coy about Rousey after the show, many are still left wondering what the future holds, if anything, for Rousey in AEW.

Reviewing Revolution on "Wrestling Observer Radio," Bryan Alvarez and Dave Meltzer attempted to answer some of those questions, including when people first got word Rousey would be on the PPV.

"I heard on Friday from people who had heard she was going to be there, but didn't know for sure," Alvarez said. "And she was. There were some people in WWE who knew, but many, many did not. I would presume most in AEW did not. But, I mean obviously she's there to plug the fight...

"I presume they're going to do a tag match. I mean, she did a physical angle with Toni Storm. Marina Shafir got involved...So I think she's probably going to be, I presume, a television character, and have that fight plugged every single time she's on television. And I don't know from there."

Meltzer was also unsure of what the next move between Rousey and AEW would be, but he does believe that a potential Rousey match will have to wait till after May 16, where she's set to make her return to MMA by fighting Gina Carano.

"I can't see her doing anything before May 16," Meltzer said. "Maybe she'll show up at a TV. But she's got to be serious about her training. I don't think showing up every week on TV's a smart move. I mean, will she show up in Fresno on Wednesday? I don't know, I didn't get any impression that she would...but I can't see her ever being a weekly character. I don't think she's going to want to go back on the road."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Wrestling Observer Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription