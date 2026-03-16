Tony Khan Comments On Ronda Rousey's AEW Appearance At Revolution 2026

There were many surprises at AEW Revolution, but the one that likely shocked fans the most was the appearance of Ronda Rousey. The former UFC and WWE star went face to face with "Timeless" Toni Storm following Storm's victory over Rousey's friend Marina Shafir, prompting security and officials to separate the two before Shafir snuck in a cheap shot on Storm. Rousey and Shafir then disappeared into the crowd, but not before interacting with Shafir's Death Riders stablemate Jon Moxley just prior to his match with Konosuke Takeshita.

Rousey was on everyone's mind when AEW owner Tony Khan began taking questions at the post-Revolution media scrum. And when asked what Rousey's status was with AEW, Khan explained that she was there for one simple reason.

"Well Ronda is a really good friend of Marina Shafir," Khan said. "And Marina brought her in as backup."

Khan quickly noted that this wasn't the first time Rousey had worked for him, having previously teamed with Shafir to take on Athena and Billie Starkz during a November 2023 Ring of Honor taping. The AEW owner was complimentary of that match and Rousey, and while he never confirmed Rousey's status with AEW, he strongly hinted this wasn't a one off appearance.

"Ronda Rousey is a huge star," Khan said. "We have a great relationship with her, she's wrestled for me before in ROH. And she's always welcome here in AEW anytime."

When asked whether Rousey's appearance meant there'd be an AEW presence at Rousey's upcoming MMA fight with Gina Carano on May 16, Khan confirmed that was all but guaranteed.

"I think that would be great," Khan said. "Ronda's always welcome here, and anybody from AEW who wants to attend that fight is welcome to do so. And Ronda may invite some people. Ronda invited me to the fight tonight. So I guess so. Yeah, it sounds like we're going to be there."