Cris Cyborg Shuts Down Idea Of Ronda Rousey Match-Up: 'I Would Hurt Her'

Cris Cyborg has dismissed the idea of her and Ronda Rousey settling their issues within MMA.

Rousey is due to return to the sport against fellow veteran Gina Carano on the MVP promoted card streaming on Netflix on May 16. And speaking ahead of that event in a press conference she re-ignited her feud with Cyborg, another veteran, by calling her a "roided-up b****."

Naturally that prompted Cyborg to respond, only serving to stir up further conversation about whether she would be interested in finally fighting Rousey, given that one between them never materialized while they were both with UFC.

"I have one fight left in my legacy tour before retirement which will be this summer with the PFL," Cyborg responded to the idea via X. "At this point Ronda is well past her prime... Even if Ronda beats Gina she's not ready for competition at my level."

She added, "I love seeing Netflix get into MMA but Ronda is so far past her prime that a fight between us would be a mismatch. I haven't lost in seven years. 9-0 in MMA and 7-0 in boxing. She was KO'd her last two fights and has been retired 10 years. It's best to let her fight a 44 year old Gina who's been retired if she's going to make a comeback. I would hurt her."

Cyborg's current record stands at 29-2 – with a single no contest – heading into what she says will be her final bout this year, having held the Invicta FC, Strikeforce, UFC, Bellator, and PFL Featherweight titles throughout her career.

Rousey has a record of 12-2, having sustained back-to-back losses in UFC to lose and fail to recapture the Bantamweight title. She was the last Strikeforce Bantamweight title as the promotion was acquired by UFC in 2012, and got inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2018.