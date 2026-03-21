Cody Rhodes Reflects On How His WWE Legacy Stacks Up Against His Father Dusty's

When Cody Rhodes made his return to WWE in 2022, one of his primary goals was to win the company's top championship – something his father, Dusty Rhodes, was never able to do. Over the last four years, Cody accomplished that and more. During a recent appearance on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," he was asked to share his thoughts on the fact that his accomplishments have surpassed his dad's.

"Mr. Heyman told me that, and I thought, 'He might be the one guy I believe it [from]," Rhodes said. "I mean, they're still doing things of his today, and there's a whole fandom that will never even know they were his brainchild, or something that he – like, this was a silly one, but for example, the cage lowering [little by little], that's a Dusty thing. These production things are still in play. I appreciate you saying it. I think I have a lot more to do."

Among Rhodes' many WWE accomplishments over the last several years is his winning the King of the Ring tournament in 2025. Rhodes said it was a prize that he desperately wanted, and he celebrated the victory accordingly.

"I don't ride on the WWE charters anymore coming back from Saudi, because after the King of the Ring was probably the most partying I've ever done on a flight," Rhodes continued. "I got photos with people I don't even know. I'm arm wrestling Santos [Escobar] in one photo. My shirt is unbuttoned to my naval."

Rhodes' only regret from that night, though, is the fact that he didn't have the King of the Ring crown with him in the pictures that were taken.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.