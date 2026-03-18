Cris Cyborg Addresses PED Accusations Following Ronda Rousey Comments

Following on from Ronda Rousey's comments on the matter, Cris Cyborg has been fielding some rather harsh questioning over her performance-enhancing drugs use in the past.

Cyborg was suspended in 2012 after testing positive for the anabolic steroid, stanozolol, following her sixteen second TKO of Hiroko Yamanaka in 2011. The result was overturned to a no-contest, Cyborg had her license suspended for the year, and was fined $2,500.

In December 2016, UFC was notified of a potential USADA violation from Cyborg. Her team argued it was in regards to a substance that helped her recover from her weight cut, and in February 2017 she was granted a retroactive therapeutic use exemption and her suspension was lifted.

She has since continued to compete in MMA and reigns as PFL's Featherweight Champion, but Rousey had reignited their issues after calling her a "roided-up b****" in the press conference for her upcoming fight with Gina Carano.

Cyborg had responded to those comments at the time, but with the conversation continuing online she has also continued to defend herself, accusing Rousey of perpetuating hateful rhetoric and bullying.

"I served my penalty. The sport was very different then," she wrote. "I didn't even speak English at the time and had no idea the pills given to me in Brazil to help me lose weight couldn't be used in the USA."

"[Rousey] did an entire media tour trashing me and 15 years later brought my name up during her press conference for no reason other than to trash me," she continued. "The only person still trying to penalize me is Ronda."

Some comments had taken a more hateful turn, yielding a more impassioned response from Cyborg.

"I am a woman. Stop. These comments are the same hurtful comments Ronda has spewed my entire career. You clearly don't understand science. 15 years of testing proves I'm a clean athlete. I remember days where my dad came home crying about people calling his daughter a man. Nobody deserves this type of bullying. Not me, not my daughter, not my dad. I served my penalty."