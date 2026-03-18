TNA Wrestling Announces Multi-Year Programming Deal With WBD Channel Eurosport India

TNA has announced a new multi-year media rights deal with Warner Bros. Discovery's Eurosport India.

Per the announcement, the new deal is set to begin in July 2027, bringing TNA content to India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan, Maldives, and Afghanistan, in what is described as a consolidation of TNA's first-run programming under a single exclusive partnership.

The programming is headlined by "Thursday Night IMPACT!" alongside a program created specifically for Eurosport India, "Pehlwani Patakha," showcasing highlights from TNA's "storied legacy" in localized Hindi-language.

As part of the deal, Eurosport India viewers will also have access to TNA+ specials and pay-per-view events including Bound For Glory and Slammiversary.

"We are pleased to continue our partnership with TNA Wrestling through this new multi-year agreement," Arjun Nohwar, SVP and Managing Director of WBD India & South Asia, said. "Professional wrestling continues to enjoy strong popularity in the market, and TNA's distinctive storytelling and high-energy action have resonated well with viewers."

"Eurosport has long been a believer in the value that TNA brings to its platform," TNA Wrestling President Carlos Silva said. "And we are proud to have validated that trust. The promotion has reached multiple new milestones recently in audience measurement and attendance, while also making history with TNA's groundbreaking collaboration with WWE. Warner Bros. Discovery's viewership has been incredibly responsive to our programming."