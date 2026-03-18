Oleksandr Usyk Open To Fight With UFC's Jon Jones, Snubs Jake Paul

Professional boxing's Undisputed World Heavyweight Champion, Oleksandr Usyk, is said to be considering UFC two-weight champion Jon Jones as a potential opponent.

Usyk has been Undisputed Champion twice at heavyweight and once as cruiserweight with an unblemished record of 24-0 in professional boxing, having beaten Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury, and Daniel Dubois in recent years.

But his next fight will be in May against former GLORY Kickboxing Heavyweight Champion Rico Verhoeven, himself fighting just his second pro boxing bout, as his career looks to enter its exhibition stage. Seen also with the likes of Fury and Joshua fighting former UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou.

Jake Paul called Usyk out for an MMA fight as his Most Valuable Promotions enters the sport with its first event also in May, pitting Ronda Rousey against Gina Carano. But Usyk is not said to be considering Paul as an opponent, rather feeling another UFC Heavyweight Champion, Jon Jones, would be a better and more lucrative option.

"A fight with Jake Paul in MMA at this stage is not being considered," Team Usyk's Sergey Lapin told Casinostugan (via The Mirror). "But we are always open to creative and interesting collaborations in the future. If we are talking about crossover fights, a very interesting matchup could be against Jon Jones in the United States. The best heavyweight in MMA against one of the best boxers of his generation could become a very big event if organized properly. Who is the baddest man on the planet?"

Jones had, for all intents and purposes, retired from MMA last year as his Heavyweight title was vacated. However, he recently said he was in negotiations for a return, asking for his release after that first statement had been dismissed by Dana White as "bulls***." Usyk would be the latest in a line of stars interested in fighting Jones should he put on the gloves again.