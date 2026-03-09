Jon Jones Says He Was 'Lowballed' By UFC, Asks For Release

Jon Jones has asked for his release from UFC while addressing comments made by Dana White on Saturday.

Jones had said he was in negotiations for a fight on the White House card on June 14, only for White to dismiss that as "bulls***" as he said he had never considered Jones for the event. Jones responded rather emotionally immediately on social media, but soon enough had deleted those posts ahead of his long-form post on Monday addressing the comments.

"I wanted to address Dana White's comments from this past weekend," Jones wrote via X. "Dana, you were heated about why I'm not on the White House card, but let's clear something up. My team and I were actually negotiating with the UFC for that fight. Real negotiations. I even came down from my original number, and what was I offered in return? I was lowballed."

Jones admitted he had arthritis in his hip and it is painful, but said that doesn't mean he could not fight. "Let me get this straight, if I had accepted the lowball offer, suddenly my hip would be fine and I'd be on the White House card? That doesn't make sense," he added.

The post continues to state that Jones had received stem cell treatment to prepare for the card, and was due to start training camp on Monday.

"I understand business deals fall through sometimes, but going out publicly and saying things that aren't true isn't right. After everything I've given to the UFC, the years, the title defenses, the fights, hearing that I'm "done" is disappointing. Especially when as recently as Friday UFC was calling me trying to get me on the White House card for a much lower number."

Jones concluded his post to ask for his release if the UFC truly believes he is done, thanking fans for their support and looking for a clean break with "No more spins, no more games."