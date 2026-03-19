AEW Star & CMLL World Heavyweight Champ Claudio Castagnoli Officially Signs With CMLL

Claudio Castagnoli has become the first AEW star to have signed with CMLL under a dual contract deal.

Multiple CMLL stars as of late have signed agreements that see them under the official rosters of AEW and CMLL both, including Light Heavyweight Champion and Trios Champion Mistico, Women's Champion Persephone, Mascara Dorada, and Hechicero. But Castagnoli will be the first making the move in the other direction.

"[CMLL] reports that Claudio Castagnoli will be part of the roster under a dual contract with All Elite Wrestling," the announcement read.

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🚨 OFICIAL 🚨 El Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre informa que Claudio Castagnoli formará parte del roster bajo modalidad de contrato dual con All Elite Wrestling (AEW). 📲 https://t.co/EENjdG8TDT#CMLL #ClaudioEsCMLL pic.twitter.com/YnI00znCd0 — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) March 18, 2026

Castagnoli dethroned Gran Guerrero for the CMLL World Heavyweight Championship in November, ending his three-year reign. He has since defended the title against Ultimo Guerrero, Roderick Strong, Xelhua, Josh Alexander, Akuma, and Euforia. He made his debut for the promotion in 2024, teaming alongside the Blackpool Combat Club – now the Death Riders.

Mistico was announced as a dual signing on Sunday, having captured the AEW Trios Championship alongside Mike Bailey and Kevin Knight. Persephone dethroned AEW's Mercedes Mone to win the belt she holds, and Hechicero appears regularly on AEW programming as part of the Don Callis Family.